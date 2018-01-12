Local leaders weigh in on Trump calling Haiti, Africa 's***hole countries'

(WMAR) - Friday morning a lot of people are talking about the comments President Trump reportedly made during a meeting about immigration.

People in that meeting say the president used an expletive to describe Haiti and nations in Africa. He reportedly questioned why the U.S. would allow more immigrants from countries like Haiti and Africa into the country, referring to those nations as 's***hole countries'.

The president also suggested it would be more acceptable to bring in more people from countries like Norway. The White House is not denying that the President used profanity in referring to those nations, but they issued a statement saying the President supports immigration policies that welcome those who can contribute to our society.

Now local leaders in the Baltimore area are weighing in on his comments.

Representative Elijah Cummings made the following comment on Twitter Thursday afternoon.

condemn this unforgivable statement and this demeaning of the office of the Presidency. I will always fight for the vulnerable among us and against bigotry in all its forms. https://t.co/uffsZkgnfy — Elijah E. Cummings (@RepCummings) January 11, 2018

Senator Chris Van Hollen is also speaking out on Twitter saying that he is disgusted. He also encouraged others to call their Republican members of Congress if they are also upset.

Mayor Catherine Pugh said she was appalled by the President's comments. She is now calling all elected leaders, regardless of party, to condemn those comments.