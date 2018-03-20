Woman posing as nurse in Ohio walks away with victims' personal information

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS - A public housing building in Cleveland Heights, Ohio has become a target for at least one scammer posing as a nurse and offering free cancer screenings. But instead of giving people help, she walks away with personal information.

One victim, Azzizat Crumble said she was flipping through the channels on Saturday when she heard a knock on the door.

"Opened the door and she said she was from Stephanie Tubbs' and they were going around doing cancer screenings," Crumble said.

The woman was dressed in scrubs and even offering an incentive.

"If we were to agree to it, we would get a $100 gift card to Walmart in the mail," Crumble said.

Crumble said it's not uncommon to see nurses in her assisted living building, so she agreed.

"She was like, 'Before we do it, I am going to need to see your ID and Medicaid card.' So I went and got it and she wrote the information down in a notebook," Crumble recalled.

The woman then proceeded to swab Crumble's cheeks and was on her way within 10 minutes.

"And then she was like, 'Okay, well you will receive your card within five to seven business days," said Crumble.

Crumble said she didn't think anything of it until she saw a sign on a bulletin board in the hallway of her complex.

"Scam alert: If anyone comes to your door asking for your personal information, call the police immediately," Crumble said the sign read.

Crumble said her social security number was on the Medicaid card she gave the woman, so she has since been monitoring her credit activity.

Police say this is an on-going investigation. They believe at least four people were targeted, two of which handed over their personal information. Police say they do have a person of interest and potentially two others.