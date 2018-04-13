Wisconsin teen attends prom in Packers suit to honor late grandfathers

Mosinee (Wisc.) High School teen Jayson Goetz was the talk of his high school's prom after he showed up in green and gold Green Bay Packers suit covered with Packers logos and topped off with bright yellow pants and a Packers bow tie.

Goetz, a Mosinee High School junior, said he and his friends didn't want to put on the typical, stuffy black tuxedo and blend into the background of prom. And he was glad he made the decision.

“It was one of the greatest nights of my life,” Jayson told the Wausau Daily Herald. “I wish I could relive it a hundred times.”

Goetz and his mom assembled the ensemble on Amazon.com and said the prom attire is a tribute to his late grandfathers—Mike Goetz and Phil Riedel, both of Mosinee—who died in 2017.

“I wish they both would have seen (the suit),” Jayson told the Wausau Daily Herald. “I think they both would have laughed. They would have loved it.”

Goetz's mom was skeptical about the outfit at first, but once she heard the reason he wanted to wear it, she happily approved.

“I had no idea what he was doing when he first told me about it,” she told the Wausau Daily Herald. “I probably tried to talk him out of it at first. I didn’t know what he was getting into.

“Then he told me why he wanted to wear it.”

Mosinee High School is located 20 minutes south of Wausau and had a student population of 634 as of January 2017. Goetz plays basketball, football and track for the high school.

