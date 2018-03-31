Winning Mega Millions jackpot ticket sold in New Jersey

Someone in New Jersey is going to have a happy Easter weekend.

Friday's Mega Millions drawing produced a single winning ticket in New Jersey, matching every number and the Mega Million number: 11, 28, 31, 46 and 59, plus the Mega Ball 1.

The winner will receive an estimated $521 million — or $317 million in cash. The jackpot is the fourth largest in the history of the game.

“Hearty congratulations to New Jersey for their big Mega Millions win,” Gordon Medenica, Mega Millions Lead Director and Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director, said. “The whole country can’t wait to meet the newest millionaire, but we all shared in the fun of playing.”

Another two tickets, sold in Ohio and Texas, matched five numbers to win $1 million each.

California's highest winning tickets will award about $16,000 each. The state sold six of those tickets matched four numbers plus the Mega number.

In total, 365,581 tickets awarding some prize amount were sold in California.