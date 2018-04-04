High Wind Warning issued April 4 at 3:37AM EDT expiring April 4 at 8:00PM EDT in effect for: Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Juniata, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, Snyder, Union, York
Watch live: Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination remembered 50 years later
Scripps National
9:12 AM, Apr 4, 2018
In recognition of the day civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated 50 years ago, events are being conducted throughout the country and at the site where he spent his final hours in Memphis, Tennessee.
The National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis has had a yearlong commemoration that began on April 4, 2017 and completes today, the 50th anniversary of King's assassination.
Watch the live feed above to see events as covered by our news partners at CNN.
Please note there will be breaks in coverage, so viewers may see reporters not saying anything or having off-line conversations, or see brief pauses in the stream.