Florida McDonald's employee pulled a gun during fight in restaurant, video appears to show

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — A video posted to social media last week appears to show a McDonald's employee pulling a gun as he fought with another employee.

The man who recorded the video says it happened at the McDonald's location in Cape Coral, Florida.

The video appears to show two employees struggling with each other. One of the men then reaches into his pocket and pulls out a handgun.

No shots appeared to be fired in the video, but the men got a few punches in on each other before the fight was broken up.

McDonald's location where the video was shot has a history of fights. Last year, police were called to the location 57 times over the course of a year, including for one large fight caught on video in the parking lot in 2016.

Christina Meisenhelter, the owner and operator of the McDonald's, issued the following statement: