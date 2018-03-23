Video captures brawl at IHOP in Memphis

A man is being charged with assault after fighting with an IHOP manager last week after the manager asked the party to leave a IHOP in Memphis, WREG-TV reported.

According to WREG, the IHOP manager asked Malachi O'Kelley's party of five to leave for being loud. A video of the incident shows most of the party leaving when O'Kelley allegedly attacked the manager. One of the members of the party threw a chair at the manager during the scuffle. Other members of the party also threw plates at IHOP employee.

The manager responded by throwing a chair at one of the members of the party.

WREG reported the manager received multiple stitches to the back of his head, above the eye and near the eyebrow.

No other people have been charged in connection to last week's incident.

The manager is reportedly back to work, and is looking at increasing security at the restaurant.

Note: Viewers may find video of incident disturbing