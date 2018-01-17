Trump to visit heavy equipment maker in Pennsylvania

Light Snow
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 11: U.S. President Donald Trump leads a prison reform roundtable in the Roosevelt Room at the White House, on January 11, 2018 in Washington, DC. State and local leaders joined Trump to discuss programs intended to help prisoners re-enter the workforce among other policy initiatives. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Pennsylvania for what party officials say is an opportunity to promote the tax overhaul bill he signed into law last month.
Trump's visit Thursday is to H&K Equipment in the suburban Pittsburgh borough of Coraopolis.
Trump was last in Pennsylvania in October when he spoke on his tax overhaul plan at a hanger at Harrisburg International Airport.
H&K Equipment makes material handling equipment and heavy equipment.