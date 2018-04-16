Trump slams Comey after bombshell interview

President Donald Trump on Monday accused fired FBI officials James Comey and Andrew McCabe of committing "many crimes," his latest salvo at the bureau in the wake of the former bureau director's media tour to support his upcoming book.

"Comey drafted the Crooked Hillary exoneration long before he talked to her (lied in Congress to Senator G), then based his decisions on her poll numbers," he tweeted. "Disgruntled, he, (former Deputy FBI Director Andrew) McCabe, and the others, committed many crimes!"

Sunday night, ABC aired an interview with Comey, who is promoting his new book, " A Higher Loyalty," in which he declares the President to be morally unfit to lead the nation.

Trump did not explain the "many crimes" he alleges that Comey and McCabe committed and there is no evidence that they have done any wrongdoing.

Last summer, Senate Judiciary Chairman Chuck Grassley and Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-South Carolina, said Comey drafted a statement exonerating former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for running her government emails through a private email server before completing the investigation. Comey had testified before Congress that his decision to make the public announcement in July 2016 -- something that rarely happens when investigators decide not to pursue charges -- came because of political pressure he said he felt from Attorney General Loretta Lynch to downplay the investigation.

Comey also testified last year that he gave some of his memos of conversations he had with Trump to a Columbia University professor, but that he had written the memos specifically to avoid including classified information.

A Justice Department report released last week found that McCabe "lacked candor" on four occasions when discussing the disclosure of information in a news report regarding the FBI's Clinton Foundation investigation. A lawyer for McCabe has disputed the report's conclusions.