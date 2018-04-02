Trump says 'our country is being stolen' due to illegal immigration

President Donald Trump said Monday that "our country is being stolen" due to an influx of illegal immigration, blaming Democrats for weak border protection policies.

"Border Patrol Agents (and ICE) are GREAT, but the weak Dem laws don't allow them to do their job. Act now Congress, our country is being stolen!" Trump tweeted.

"Mexico has the absolute power not to let these large 'Caravans' of people enter their country," he in another tweet. "They must stop them at their Northern Border, which they can do because their border laws work, not allow them to pass through into our country, which has no effective border laws."

Trump's comments were followed by a call to action: Congress must "use the nuclear option if necessary" -- using a Senate maneuver to lower the threshold to break a filibuster from 60 votes to 51, weaking the power of the minority party -- to pass border security legislation.

The President's comments on Monday come a day after he tweeted "NO MORE DACA DEAL," indicating that he wouldn't move forward on negotiations with the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, the Obama-era program Trump moved to in September but has been kept alive in the courts.

In another tweet Monday morning, Trump declared: "DACA is dead because the Democrats didn't care or act, and now everyone wants to get onto the DACA bandwagon."

"No longer works," he continued. "Must build Wall and secure our borders with proper Border legislation. Democrats want No Borders, hence drugs and crime!"