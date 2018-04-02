Trump defends Sinclair Broadcast after Deadspin video

HUNT VALLEY, MD - OCTOBER 12: A sign for the Sinclair Broadcast building is seen in a buisness district October 12, 2004 in Hunt Valley, Maryland. Sinclair Broadcast Group, the owner of the largest chain of television stations in the nation, plans to preempt regular programming two weeks before the Nov. 2 election to air a documentary that accuses John Kerry of betraying American prisoners during the Vietnam War. (Photo by William Thomas Cain/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) - President Trump is jumping to the defense of the Sinclair Broadcast Group, which is under fire following the rapid spread of a video showing anchors at its stations across the country reading a script criticizing "fake" news stories.

Trump tweeted Monday that it was funny to watch "Fake News Networks" criticizing Sinclair for being biased. The president singled out CNN and NBC.

Sinclair owns nearly 200 local stations, and a video released by Deadspin over the weekend illustrated many of their anchors saying they were concerned about a "troubling trend of irresponsible, one-sided news stories plaguing our country." Deadspin said the anchors looked like hostages recording videos to prove they are alive.

There has been no immediate comment from Sinclair.

