'Town bear' startles hotel guests in Tennessee tourist spot

GATLINBURG, Tenn. - A Middle Tennessee woman visiting Gatlinburg with her family got quite a surprise when she found a bear outside their hotel.

Kim Vastola, of Watertown was in Gatlinburg for her son’s baseball tournament and was staying on the first floor of a Quality Inn.

Vastola was startled when she heard people yelling about a bear. She went outside and captured video of the bear on a tree behind the hotel before he made his way around the building.

Vastola said the person at the front desk told her the "town bear" – named Robert – was lurking around but there was no need to be alarmed.

Apparently, “Robert” lives in the area and roams when he comes out of hibernation. No one was hurt.