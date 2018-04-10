Tom Bossert, President Trump's homeland security adviser, has resigned

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 28: Homeland Security Advisor Tom Bossert speaks during the daily news briefing at the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, September 28, 2017 in Washington, DC. Bossert discussed the federal government's response to the devastation in Puerto Rico caused by Hurricane Maria. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Drew Angerer
Tom Bossert, President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser, has resigned from his position according to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

"President Trump thanks him for his patriotic service and wishes him well,” Sanders said, according to ABC News.

Bossert is the latest member of the Trump White House to leave his post. Bossert follows in the footsteps of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, national security advisers H.R. McMaster and Michael Flynn, economic adviser Gary Cohn, communications directors Hope Hicks, Anthony Scaramucci and Mike Dubke, senior adviser Steve Bannon, Health and Human Services Director Tom Price and many others who have resigned their post or been fired.

