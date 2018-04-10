Tom Bossert, President Trump's homeland security adviser, has resigned

Tom Bossert, President Donald Trump's homeland security adviser, has resigned from his position according to White House press secretary Sarah Sanders.

"President Trump thanks him for his patriotic service and wishes him well,” Sanders said, according to ABC News.

Bossert is the latest member of the Trump White House to leave his post. Bossert follows in the footsteps of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, national security advisers H.R. McMaster and Michael Flynn, economic adviser Gary Cohn, communications directors Hope Hicks, Anthony Scaramucci and Mike Dubke, senior adviser Steve Bannon, Health and Human Services Director Tom Price and many others who have resigned their post or been fired.