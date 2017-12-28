These were some of the most-engaging stories of 2017

Mandy Gambrell
9:47 AM, Dec 28, 2017
9:47 AM, Dec 28, 2017

Mourners attend a vigil to mark one week since the mass shooting at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, on the corner of Sahara Avenue and Las Vegas Boulevard at the north end of the Las Vegas Strip, on October 8, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. 

Drew Angerer
A company that measures how consumers engage with digital content has released a list of articles that captivated audiences in 2017.

Chartbeat is a partner with some of the largest media organizations, and its list includes content from those partners.

How does it get engagement metrics for a piece of digital content?

"... we count up the amount of time (a user) spends with the page in an active browser tab — a foregrounded tab where the user has recently scrolled, typed, or moved their mouse — and then average that number across users," according to Chartbeat.

It also looks at referrals, or where a person's click came from; for some media those page clicks come from Facebook or other social media outlets. They also come from direct visits to the outlet's website, push alerts on a mobile phone, and more.

Here is the Top 10 from Chartbeat's most-engaging content of 2017 list:
My Family's Slave, from The Atlantic
I just wanted to survive, from ESPN
Multiple weapons found in Las Vegas gunman's hotel room, from The New York Times
Something went 'incredibly wrong' with Las Vegas gunman, brother says; from CNN
Have smartphones destroyed a generation?, from The Atlantic
Weapons cache found at Las Vegas shooter's home, from CNN
Harvey Weinstein paid off sexual harassment accusers for decades, from The New York Times
You may want to marry my husband, from The New York Times
Pictures from women's marches on every continent, from The New York Times
The lost children of Tuam, from The New York Times

Chartbeat's list includes 100 most-engaged stories. Click here for its full list.

