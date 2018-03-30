NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Tad Cummins, a former teacher in Tennessee who was charged with the kidnapping of a 15-year-old girl, is expected to plea guilty in the case.

Cummins' attorney filed a motion for a hearing to change Cummins' plea.

He pleaded not guilty last year on charges of transporting a minor across state lines for the purpose of engaging in criminal sexual conduct and obstruction of justice.

