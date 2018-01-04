Suspects who led police on car chase hug, kiss before being stunned

MONTEBELLO, Calif. -- A police chase in the Los Angeles area ended in unusual fashion Wednesday with a hug and a kiss.

The chase began when police tried to pull over a U-Haul pickup around 10:30 a.m. The woman behind the wheel sped off, leading police on the chase.

Authorities soon discovered that the vehicle had been stolen. During the chase, the pickup crashed into another vehicle, causing one of the truck’s tires to go flat.

The chase ended about 10 miles outside of Los Angeles in the city of Montebello. Footage from the scene captured the male passenger holding onto the woman as she tried to surrender to police.

Both suspects eventually got out of the stolen truck before hugging and kissing in the middle of the street.

Eventually, one of the suspects was brought down with a stun gun and both suspects were tackled to the ground where they were handcuffed and taken into custody.