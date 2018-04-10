Shooter may have been targeting Floyd Mayweather Jr. convoy

A bodyguard for Las Vegas resident and champion boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. was shot on Monday in Atlanta, according to multiple reports.

A police spokesman told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution that it appears that Mayweather's three-vehicle convoy was targeted. Mayweather was not injured in the shooting.

The bodyguard, Gregory La Rosa, was shot in the leg. He was treated at a hospital in Atlanta and released. La Rosa has worked for Mayweather since 2014.

Mayweather and his group was traveling from a club to a luxury hotel around 2 a.m. Monday when another vehicle pulled alongside and opened fire.

Mayweather is in Atlanta to promote his Showtime-televised triplehead in Las Vegas on Saturday night. He has not commented about the incident on any of his social media accounts.

Police are still looking for the shooter.





INTERVIEW WITH BODYGUARD GREGORY LA ROSA FROM 2015