"Selfitis" classified as mental disorder

Gregory Rocco, of Brooklyn, NY, looks at an iPhone 5C on display at the Fifth Avenue Apple store on September 20, 2013 in New York City.
Researchers say there's a point where a person takes too many selfies.
It's called Selfitis.
Researchers at Nottingham-Trent University in the United Kingdom have set some guidelines to tell when someone is suffering from the disorder.
There are three levels of Selfitis; the worst is chronic Selfitis.
That's when a person takes selfies all day and posts at least six of them on social media.
Selfitis has been classified as a mental disorder by the American Psychiatric Association.
Experts say some people excessively post photos of themselves because they have anxiety about their appearances.