"Selfitis" classified as mental disorder

Researchers say there's a point where a person takes too many selfies.

It's called Selfitis.

Researchers at Nottingham-Trent University in the United Kingdom have set some guidelines to tell when someone is suffering from the disorder.

There are three levels of Selfitis; the worst is chronic Selfitis.

That's when a person takes selfies all day and posts at least six of them on social media.

Selfitis has been classified as a mental disorder by the American Psychiatric Association.

Experts say some people excessively post photos of themselves because they have anxiety about their appearances.

 

