Punxsutawney Phil wanted for deception

MONROE COUNTY, Penn. -- Punxsutawney Phil is a wanted mammal, and Pennsylvania law enforcement officials allege his crime is "deception."

On Groundhog Day, Phil saw his shadow, declaring to the world there’d be six more weeks of winter.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office issue is simple, according to the wanted poster posted on Facebook: It's been more than six weeks since his prediction, and snow's still falling.

Phil said winter would be over by March 16, but by the second day of spring, the county was in the middle of “yet another snowstorm.”

For those on the lookout, Phil is a 22-inch-long male, weighing around 20 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Phil was born on May 10, 2010.

No word on whether he has any scars, marks or tattoos.