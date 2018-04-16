President's approval rating at 40%, according to two new polls

WASHINGTON, D.C. (ABC) - Two new polls, taken before President Donald Trump launched airstrikes on Syria Friday night, show that around four in 10 Americans approve of the way Trump is handling his job.

A new ABC News/Washington Post poll shows that 56% of Americans disapprove of the President's job performance, while 40% approve. Those who strongly disapprove of Trump outnumber those who strongly approve by nearly two to one.

A new NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll finds that Trump's job approval rating among all adults is at 39%, and 57% say they disapprove of his job performance.

According to ABC News/Washington Post polls, this is Trump's highest approval rating in a year and comes as consumer confidence reached its highest since February 2001, according to the weekly Bloomberg Consumer Comfort Index.

When looking at approval ratings of Trump's handling of the economy, Americans are nearly evenly spit, with 46% approval and 48% disapproval.

The NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll also shows that Democrats hold a seven-point advantage in congressional preference, with 47% of voters wanting a Democratic majority in Congress and 40% preferring a GOP-held Congress.

These numbers for Democrats aren't as strong as in an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll in March, when they had a 10-point edge over Republicans, and 50% of voters said they desired a Democratic Congress as opposed to 40% who said they wanted Republicans to maintain control.

Another key takeaway from the NBC News/Washington Post poll is the advantage Democrats hold in enthusiasm, with 66% of Democrats polled expressing a high level of interest in the November midterm elections, as opposed to 49% of Republicans.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll shows that Trump's 38% average approval rating at 15 months on the job is the lowest on record in polls that date back to the administration of President Harry Truman.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll was conducted April 8-11 among 1,002 voters nationwide, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.5 percentage points. The NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll was conducted April 8-11. The sample size was 900 adults, with a margin of error of plus or minus 3.3 percentage points for the full sample.

In both polls, voters were reached via cell phone or landline phone.