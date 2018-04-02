WASHINGTON (AP) - Fifty years after the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr., only 1 in 10 African-Americans think the United States has achieved all or most of the goals of the civil rights movement he led. That is according to a new poll by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

Whites were far more likely to believe progress was made on civil rights, with 35 percent saying all or most civil rights goals have been achieved.

Three-quarters of African-Americans say there's been little or no progress on fair treatment by police. More than half said the same about fair coverage by the media, political representation or equal economic opportunities.

When it comes to voting rights, 34 percent of blacks said there has been a lot of progress toward equality.

