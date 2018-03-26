Police: Masked burglars beat child, adult in home invasion

Associated Press
8:10 AM, Mar 26, 2018

Armed Robbery

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- -

Police say four masked burglars forced their way into an apartment in Florida and battered an adult and a child. 

Orlando police tell local news outlets the attack happened early Monday at the Cornerstone apartment complex. 

Police said one victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening. A news release didn't specify whether the injured person was the adult or the child. Investigators said the apartment was ransacked and some items were taken. 

 No further details were immediately available. 

