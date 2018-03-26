Police: Masked burglars beat child, adult in home invasion
Associated Press
8:10 AM, Mar 26, 2018
Share Article
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- -
Police say four masked burglars forced their way into an apartment in Florida and battered an adult and a child.
Orlando police tell local news outlets the attack happened early Monday at the Cornerstone apartment complex.
Police said one victim was taken to a hospital with injuries that didn't appear to be life-threatening. A news release didn't specify whether the injured person was the adult or the child. Investigators said the apartment was ransacked and some items were taken.