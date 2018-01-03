Police issue warrant for Elsa after brutal cold

(WMAR) - Millions of people from Maryland to Maine to the Midwest are dealing with frigid cold temperatures. Now one police department thinks they know who is responsible, and a manhunt is underway.

Since the cold never bothered her anyway, the Slidell Police department in Louisiana issued an $100 million dollar bounty for Queen Elsa from Disney's "Frozen."

They say she's wanted dead or alive.

In the playful Facebook post, police say Elsa is behind the arctic blast that has recently driven temperatures into the low 20s in Louisiana.