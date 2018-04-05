Philadelphia to cheer NCAA champs Villanova with parade

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Philadelphia is getting the chance to celebrate yet another sports championship with a parade, this time for Villanova University's Wildcats.

Thursday's parade is taking the winners of the men's basketball tournament along a downtown thoroughfare before ending at City Hall for a rally.

Villanova's suburban campus is closed and all classes are canceled so anyone who works at or attends the Roman Catholic university can take part.

The Wildcats' romp through the NCAA Tournament ended Monday with a 79-62 victory over Michigan.

It's their second national title in three seasons.

It's been an unusually busy parade season for Philadelphia sports fans. About two months ago, the Eagles thrilled fans with a parade to fete their first-ever Super Bowl victory.