'Oprah for President' billboard posted above downtown Los Angeles building

Winter Weather Advisory issued January 15 at 2:22PM EST expiring January 17 at 1:00PM EST in effect for: Adams, Columbia, Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Montour, Northumberland, Perry, Schuylkill, York
An IAG spokesperson said: "We created the billboard to show our gay support for Oprah and her humanitarian efforts."
The sign comes as speculation continues over whether Winfrey will jump into the political fray and run for office in two years. Her speech at the Golden Globe Awards last weekend led many to believe she was seriously considering running for president.