'No Irish Pub' in Detroit refuses to serve Irish people as social experiment

WXYZ
2:23 PM, Mar 17, 2018
DETROIT (WXYZ) - "No Irish Pub," which opened in Corktown during Detroit's St. Patrick's Day parade, has implemented a shocking rule to make a point.

The pub refuses to serve Irish people.

Those behind the idea want people to experience how Irish immigrants used to be treated in America.

It's described as a social experiment designed to start a conversation around immigrant rights.

View a video below:

No Irish Pub from Atlas Industries on Vimeo.

For more information, visit NoIrishPub.com

