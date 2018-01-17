'New California' declares independence; hopes to become 51st state

MARYSVILLE, Calif. -- A group of activists have declared independence from California in hopes of creating a 51st state, according to KRON.

The group says they don’t want to leave the United States, just the state of California. According to the proposal, the blue part of the photo above would be the new state.

The group is organized with a council of county representatives and various committees, according to USA Today.

New California published its own Declaration of Independence Monday. Read the entire document here.

The Declaration reads in part:

"The history of the present Governor and Government of California is a history of repeated injuries and usurpations, all having in direct object the establishment of a Tyranny over the Counties of New California and the State of California.

Whenever any Form of Government becomes destructive of these ends, it is the Right of the People to seek a constitutional remedy to the abuse of powers.

We the people of the Counties of New California solemnly publish and declare these counties are, and of Right ought to be, a free and Independent State, that we strive to be free from the State of California, and that as a Free and Independent State, have full power to establish and maintain law and order, to promote general prosperity, and to do all other acts and things, which an Independent New California State may rightfully do.

We, therefore, the Representatives of the Counties of New California, appeal to the California Legislature and the Federal Congress to pass resolutions to create the State of New California. And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of Divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our Sacred Honor."