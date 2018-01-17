Nephew charged with killing aunt and her husband

TANNERSVILLE, Pa. (AP) - -

A nephew has been charged in the murders of his aunt and her husband in their home in the Pocono Mountains last week.

Thirty-one-year-old Lancelot Fortune of Stroudsburg was charged Monday with criminal homicide and evidence-tampering.

Authorities allege that Fortune, whom the woman's daughter said had severe mental health issues, stabbed 56-year-old Sharon Fortune to death Friday on a couch in the Tannersville home and then killed 54-year-old Richard Fells after he returned from picking up takeout food for the three of them.

Police haven't specified a motive. They say the suspect told them he drove to Philadelphia and threw the murder weapon into the Delaware River.

Court documents indicate that he will be represented by the county public defender's office, which said Tuesday he hadn't yet applied for representation.