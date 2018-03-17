Neighbors, students in disbelief after bridge collapse

Today would be a normal drive to work for Amelia Caceres except her house is surrounded by police tape. Adrian Perez helped her get out, both still in shock after hearing the brand new bridge outside their home, collapsed.

“We were some of like the first people on the front,” Caceres says. “And we saw the cars crushed underneath it was really horrifying so it was really scary.”

“My mind just does not captivate that that happened,” Perez says.

Caceres and Perez saw the scene unfold, in disbelief.

“It’s kind of like surreal,” Perez says. “Like it was a movie or something like that. And there was a woman I guess that she was trapped in the car like under the car and she had come out of the car and she was crying hysterically it was just really strange.”

What made it even more strange for these two, is they’d just watched the bridge go up days before.

“It was just up it was done,” Caceras says. “And it seemed almost like it was amazing that they had done it so quickly.”

The bridge was designed to provide a safe way for students at Florida International University, like Perez, to cross a busy highway.

Scripps national news team The NOW’s Kumasi Aaron asked, “So you normally walk across the street?”

“Yes I do,” Perez replied. “I was really excited about this bridge because I was like finally I won’t have to go through the death trap that is eighth Street crossing and now that’s kind of ironic.

Carlos Devarona lives less than a mile away, and travels the street every day.

“You have a blind faith in construction,” Devarona says. “You never think something like this is going to happen.”

Watching the scene left him with even more questions, specifically why officials chose to perform a stress test in the moments before the collapse.

“Not above live traffic you don’t do that,” Devarona said. “950 tons of removing traffic the test? No. It just should never happen.”

As investigators work to answer the many questions surrounding the collapse, Perez and Caceras, like so many others, wait for answers.

“I’m sure that they did what was needed to get done,” Perez says. “I don’t think anyone would do something like this purposefully. Or negligently. I guess we will see.”