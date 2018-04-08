Multiple people stabbed near downtown Indianapolis library

INDIANAPOLIS — Multiple people were treated for injuries after being stabbed near public library in downtown Indianapolis.

Police were called to the scene on East St. Clair Street around 4:30 p.m. local time Saturday.

According to Indianapolis Fire Department PIO Rita Reith, the attack started in the American Legion Mall and spilled over across the street into the entrance way of the public library.

Four people were taken to the hospital to be treated for stab wounds - including the suspect.

Reith says two of the victims are in critical conditions. The other two suffered serious injuries. None of them are believed to be life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses say the person responsible for the stabbing rode into the park on his bike and was playing loud noises on a megaphone. When people asked him to turn it off and stop he pulled out a knife and started stabbing.

Reith said the suspected will remain in police custody while he is treated at the hospital. No identities have been released.

The incident remains under investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.