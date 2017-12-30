Partly Cloudy
HI: -°
LO: 19°
A shooting took place at Long Beach Boulevard and San Antonio Drive in the Bixby Knolls area in Long Beach, California on Friday, Dec. 29, 2017.
LONG BEACH, California — One person died and another was wounded after a gunman opened fire inside a Long Beach, California business building on Friday afternoon.
The gunman is also dead and died at the scene, officials said.
A third person was shot and is stable at a local hospital, according to the Long Beach mayor, who said this was a workplace shooting, the Associated Press reported.
People were seen evacuating and running from the unmarked building that houses law offices. The people were heard shouting about the incident happening inside.
Long Beach is close to Los Angeles, California.
Shooting in the building across the street from my workplace..... not sure how many were killed or injured yet pic.twitter.com/K9zR9Smbhd— SoulxFetcha 🤫 (@SFetcha) December 29, 2017
Shooting in the building across the street from my workplace..... not sure how many were killed or injured yet pic.twitter.com/K9zR9Smbhd