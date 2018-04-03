Martin O'Malley has a message for Democrats

By HOLLY RAMER

Associated Press

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) -- Back in New Hampshire, former Democratic presidential hopeful Martin O'Malley says his party needs to shake off its pity party and face the future.

O'Malley, the former governor of Maryland who dropped out of the 2016 race just before the New Hampshire primary, was back in the state Tuesday for the "Politics & Eggs" lecture series at Saint Anselm College.

He has spent much of the last year helping elect Democrats to state Legislatures in special elections, and says he thinks the party has a chance win majorities in Congress in the midterm elections. But he says that will only happen if they reject fear about the future, which he calls quote, "the stale currency of our current politics."

O'Malley has said he hasn't ruled out another run in 2020.