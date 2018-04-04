Lawmakers in Annapolis honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WMAR) - Lawmakers in Anne Arundel County honored Dr. Martin Luther King Wednesday.

Dr. King was assassinated 50 years ago in Memphis, Tennessee.

County Executive Steve Schuh, Councilmen Chris Trumbauer and Pete Smith, and Mayor Gavin Buckley attended the ceremony.

The commemoration was held at the Civil Rights Foot Soldiers Memorial.

"I have a dream that my four little children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character. Those mighty words from 1963 continue to reverberate into their sixth decade and fourth generation of Americans. Those words challenged us then and will continue to challenge us today," said County Executive Schuh.

Schuh says he considers one of history's great ironies is that a black man in 1968 believed more deeply in America's fundamental principles than did some of the white men that authored the United States’ founding documents. He also says overall; the nation has come a long way over the last three centuries and that was mostly because of Doctor King.