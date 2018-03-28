ICE: Dozens detained in human smuggling investigation at Phoenix home

abc15.com staff
11:07 PM, Mar 27, 2018
We're working to gather more information as Air15 was over a police situation in south Phoenix that showed several people sitting up against a garage door.

PHOENIX - More than two dozen people have been detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents as they are investigating suspected human smuggling activity at a Phoenix home.

Video taken on Tuesday around 6 p.m. showed several people handcuffed and leaning against a garage door of a residence.

The 30-plus individuals have been detained on immigration administrative charges in conjunction with the investigation, ICE said in a statement. 

No further information was immediately available. 

 

