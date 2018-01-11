Ice cream bars sold at Aldi, Dollar Tree and other grocery chains recalled over Listeria concerns

WXYZ Web Staff
8:43 AM, Jan 11, 2018
(WXYZ) - Ice cream bars that were sold at a number of stores including Kroger, Meijer and Aldi are being recalled over Listeria concerns. 

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration notes all orange cream bars and chocolate coated vanilla ice cream bars from Fieldbrook Foods Corporation made in 2017 at a New York plant may be affected. 

The items have a production date of January 1, 2017 to December 31, 2017 and a best by date of January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018. 

According to the FDA, no illnesses have been reported. Anyone who purchased the products can return them for a refund. 

Merchant Brand Merchant Brand
Acme Lucerne Ralphs Kroger
ALDI Sundae Shoppe Safeway (DC/DE/FL/MD/VA) Lucerne
Amigo(Puerto Rico Only) Great Value Save-A-Lot World’s Fair
Bi Lo Southern Home Shaws Lucerne
BJ's Wellsley Farms Shoprite Polar Express
Demoulas Market Basket Shoprite Shoprite
Dillon Kroger Smart & Final First Street
Dollar Tree Party Treat Smiths Kroger
Econo (Puerto Rico Only) Econo Star Lucerne
Food 4 Less Kroger Stater Stater
Fred Meyer Kroger Stop N Shop Ahold symbol
Frys Kroger Tops Tops
Giant Ahold symbol Various Food Club
Giant Eagle Giant Eagle Various Stoneridge
Harveys Southern Home Various Hagan
Jewel Lucerne Various Greens
King Soopers Kroger Various Hood
Kroger Kroger Various Stoneridge
Meijer Purple Cow Walmart (Puerto Rico Only) Great Value
Price Chopper PIC Weis Weis
Price Rite Price Rite Winn Dixie Winn Dixie

