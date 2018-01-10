Guards sickened while searching cells at Allegheny County Jail

Associated Press
8:11 AM, Jan 10, 2018
PITTSBURGH (AP) - -

Eight guards were taken to a hospital after they were sickened while searching cells at the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh. 

The search was being done in the jail's E Pod on Tuesday. 

In a statement, chief deputy warden David Zetwo said several of the guards "began sweating and experiencing elevated heart rates." Zetwo says officials are investigating what may have caused the symptoms. 

The guards were evaluated and released from the hospital. 

