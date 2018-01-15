Girls can start joining Cub Scouts under Early Adopter program

Girls can now join the Cub Scouts, at least in Baltimore. Monday, January 15 marks the first day of the Early Adopter program. It allows certain packs in participating councils to to start registering girls in grades K-4 in the join Cub Scouting program. The Baltimore Area Council was approved to be an Early Adopter Council.

The Cub Scouts will officially welcome girls and boys during the 2018-2019 program year.

This comes after a major policy shirt last year. For more than a century Boy Scouts was exclusively for boys. The organization reversed the rule after years of requests from girls and their families.

For more information on how to apply under the Early Adopter program head to the Baltimore Area Council's website.