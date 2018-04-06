Former Buffalo Bills quarterback Jim Kelly moves out of ICU after surgery

NEW YORK, N.Y. - Jim Kelly has been moved out of the ICU following his oral cancer surgery.

Kelly's wife, Jill, posted new video on her instagram of Kelly walking into his new hospital room at Mount Sinai in New York City.

Jill Kelly posted along with the video, "Blessing upon blessing. Last day in the ICU. First day in his new room...with a bathroom. Praise God! More and more walking. And first day TALKING using his trach...The power of God and prayer at work. Amazing! #KellyTough"

The Buffalo Bills Hall of Fame quarterback's surgery was successful and the cancer was removed.