Florida pet owner says barking bird the source of neighbor complaints

Lee County Domestic Animal Services issued Kasper a letter over the weekend. Karen Fordiani told Scripps station WFTX in Fort Myers the office send out more than 100 letters a month for nuisance barking.
"We will send a letter out that we get a complaint on in order to make the owner aware a neighbor is disturbed with what is going on with their pet," Fordiani said.
Animal Services didn't cite Kasper. Fordiani said usually a letter is enough in cases like this.
"If you get that letter, don't take offense," said Fordiani. "Just be a little more courteous next time around," she added.
Kasper said she will keep Zazu inside but is upset it had to come to this.
"He's going to become isolated in a room just because my neighbors have a problem with sporadic noise made by a Congo African Grey," Kasper said.