Finding a new furry friend: adoption or breeder?

BUFFALO, N.Y. - Schaefer's Schnauzers in Derby, New York can have eight to 10 Miniature Schnauzers in one home at any time. The puppies are more expensive than adopting, but are brought up in a social setting and are matched with the right families after they turn eight months old.

Sandy Schafer has been breeding pups for over 20 years. She said a good breeder will take the time to make sure a puppy is ready to live in a new home, and will take care in picking the right family for each one. She said a breeder should have as many questions for you as you have for the breeder.

Adopting a dog, on the other hand, has a variety of positives. Gina Browning of the SPCA serving Erie County, New York said the emotional benefits in adopting a pup are immense, especially because you're giving them a second chance at life. Also, the cost is much cheaper, and the dog will be spayed and neutered by the time it comes home with you.

Since the SPCA serving Erie County moved to its new location on Harlem Road in West Seneca, Browning said traffic coming in is better than ever.

Schafer said while she doesn't have any dogs available for sale right now, she has a waiting list 20 people long.