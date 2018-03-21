Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg promises changes to protect user data
CNN
3:51 PM, Mar 21, 2018
3:53 PM, Mar 21, 2018
Share Article
Mark Zuckerberg is finally breaking his silence five days after a data scandal engulfed Facebook.
The Facebook CEO pledged in a post on Wednesday to take a series of steps to protect user data and said he is ultimately responsible for whatever happens on the platform.
"We have a responsibility to protect your data, and if we can't then we don't deserve to serve you," Zuckerberg wrote in a Facebook post. "I've been working to understand exactly what happened and how to make sure this doesn't happen again."
News broke this weekendthat Cambridge Analytica, a data firm with ties to President Donald Trump's campaign, reportedly accessed information from about 50 million Facebook users without their knowledge.
Facebook says the data was initially collected by a professor for academic purposes in line with its rules. The information was later transferred to third parties, including Cambridge Analytica, in violation of Facebook's policies.
Facebook is now facing lawsuits from investors and users as well as a "delete Facebook" movement. The latest member of the latter: Brian Acton, the cofounder of WhatsApp, which Facebook acquired for $19 billion in 2014.