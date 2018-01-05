LENAWEE COUNTY, Mich. (WXYZ) - Sheriff's deputies in Michigan seized more than 200 dogs from the home of a 53-year-old woman on Dec. 19.

Deputies from the Lenawee County Sheriff's Office received a complaint that Sharon Key Evans was selling dogs advertised as puppies and falsifying documentation.

After obtaining a search warrant, they removed more than 200 dogs, 32 horses, 5 cats and 2 peacocks due to extremely poor conditions at the residence, including no shelter or water, and animal feces.

The extremely cold temperatures made the situation life-threatening. All animals were taken to safe locations and are being treated.

On Jan. 4, a warrant was issued for Evans, charging her with Animal Abandoning/Cruelty to ten or more animals, a four-year felony. She turned herself in to investigators later that day and was arraigned on the charges.

Evans was released on a personal recognizance bond and is ordered not to possess animals.