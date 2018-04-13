Denver Zoo's newborn orangutan to makes her public debut

DENVER – Denver will got the chance to meet its newest primate resident this week.

Cerah, a Sumatran orangutan born at the Denver Zoo last month, will made her public debut on Friday. .

Cerah was born on March 25 to mom Nias and dad Berani. Staff at the zoo said Cerah was recently introduced to Berani and her half-sister, Hesty.

While Hesty has been affectionate and eager to be around Cerah, Berani has been gentle but reserved and mostly kept his distance, which staff say is normal for male orangutans.

Sumatran orangutans are considered critically endangered with an estimated worldwide population of just 14,600.