Denver Broncos' Von Miller being investigated by Florida officials after catching hammerhead shark

But according to TMZ Sports, PETA says it suspects Miller and company illegally killed the animal. Florida wildlife officials say they are looking into the allegations but said they could not comment further.
“The FWC has received the images and video and is looking into whether or not a violation occurred in this incident,” said Carol Lyn Parrish, a FWC spokesperson, in a statement to Scripps station KMGH in Denver.
She said the FWC has shark guidelines that anglers are encouraged to follow. Harvesting a "Group 3" shark in Florida waters is a second-degree misdemeanor.
Miller often posts photos of his outdoor adventures on social media and has a show on Facebook that highlights some of his travels.