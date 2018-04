WASHINGTON, D.C. (WMAR) - Congressman Elijah Cummings, of Maryland, is back on Capitol Hill.

The 67-year-old Democrat was off the job for a few months after he developed a knee infection in late December.

Cummings went through two surgeries afterward, along with physical therapy.

He was away from Washington, D.C. for a similar amount of time last year because of surgery to repair a heart valve.

Cummings is seeking a 13th term in Congress.