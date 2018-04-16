Comey says Trump is 'unfit' to be President in exclusive ABC interview

(WMAR) - It's trending on social media, former FBI Director James Comey's first sit-down interview since he was fired by President Trump, which aired right here on WMAR 2 News.

Comey not only talked about his interactions with the President, but also about his decision to reopen the investigation into the Hillary Clinton emails, which she believes cost her the election. Also in this exclusive interview with ABC News' George Stephanopoulous, Comey said he doesn't think Donald Trump is fit to be president, and he likened him to a mob boss who demands loyalty among his staff.

When asked if he thinks the Russians have something on President Trump, Comey said its possible but he doesn't know for sure. He also shared how torn he was about informing Congress he re-opened the Hillary Clinton email investigation just 11 days before the election.

Clinton argues that move cost her the White House, but Comey says he had no choice.

George: If you knew that letter would elect Donald Trump you'd still send it? Comey: I would, I would. If I ever start considering whose political fortunes will be affected by a decision, we're done. We're just another player in the, in the tribal battle.

President Trump has called Comey a slimeball and a liar on twitter in response to his interview with ABC News. And the chairwoman of the Republican National Committee says Comey has no credibility and would do anything to sell books.

Comey's book 'The Higher Loyalty' is being released on Tuesday.