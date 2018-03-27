Clown for Congress aims to unseat GOP Rep in South Carolina

11:05 AM, Mar 27, 2018
15 mins ago

A crazy laughing clown is seen in the carnival area during the 2012 Sydney Royal Easter Show at the Sydney Showground on April 5, 2012 in Sydney, Australia.

Mark Kolbe
Image copyright 2014 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - - A clown is running for Congress. That's not a joke.

Steve Lough is wearing his red nose with pride, appearing in clown makeup on his campaign website as he runs against four others in South Carolina's Democratic primary for the seat held by GOP Rep. Ralph Norman.

Lough was a professional clown with Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus. Now The State newspaper reports that he's for reforming gun laws and providing universal access to health care.

Lough is a native of Camden, South Carolina, and a graduate of both Dartmouth and the Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Clown College. He also volunteered for the presidential campaigns of Barack Obama and Bernie Sanders.

His website is ClownForCongress.com and his campaign slogan is "Aim high! Vote Lough!

Copyright 2015 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top