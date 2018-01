NEW YORK CITY - Scary side effects of the warmer weather after that deep freeze that gripped the East Coast.

A large chunk of ice fell off a 21-story building in Manhattan, crushing a car parked on the street. The roof was almost completely caved in.

Thankfully no one was inside the car or walking past it at the time. No one was hurt, but officials did shut down the sidewalk in front of the building as precaution because there is still more ice on the building.