'Canterbury Cannibal' not a threat to public, Nebraska authorities say

Bolinger is being held in the Washington County Jail, but authorities said they could not say why he was there and he has not been charged with a crime.
“The sheriff and I have been closely involved with the Bolinger situation,” Washington County Attorney Scott Vander Schaaf said in a statement. “We want to inform the citizens of Washington County that law enforcement and the county attorney's office know the location of Mr. Bolinger, and you can rest assured that he not a threat to the community at this time.”
Bolinger was dubbed the "Canterbury Cannibal" after he was found guilty of planning to behead and eat a teenage girl he had met online.