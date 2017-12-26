Boy hurled from vehicle in crash escapes serious injury

PITTSBURGH (AP) - - A 9-year-old boy was thrown 30 feet from the vehicle during a crash near Pittsburgh on Christmas Eve, according to state police.

Officials said the child escaped serious injury.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports that a vehicle that was trying to pass another vehicle on Route 28 in O'Hara went out of control shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police said two boys, age 8 and 9, were riding in the cargo area and weren't properly restrained. The older boy landed under a guardrail but was left with only a minor facial injury. The younger boy was thrown against the rear window, which shattered, but was uninjured. Both were taken to Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh.

The driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and a bench warrant related to a previous DUI charge.